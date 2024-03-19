Gilbert, Peter M.



Peter M. Gilbert, age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Peter retired from the City of Dayton Fire Department and later worked as a brick mason. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Peter also enjoyed meeting his breakfast club friends every week. He is survived by his daughter: Anna Eber, grandson: Jonathan Eber, twin granddaughters: Brooke and Mackenzie Eber, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Kay (Anstaett) Gilbert, parents: Joseph and Naomi (Wolf) Gilbert and brother: Timothy Gilbert. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ehrstine Cemetery in Trotwood. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To view the service for Peter and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



