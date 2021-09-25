GILBERT, Charles K.



Age 63, of Franklin, OH, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. Charles was born in Middletown, OH, on December 8, 1957, to Charles Raymond and Lorene (Boggs) Gilbert. He served in the USMC during the mid-1970s and was employed for many years with Gleason Metrology Systems. Charles loved car shows and spending time with his grandchildren. His father Charles Gilbert, preceded him in death. Charles is survived by his son, Josh (Laura) Gilbert; his daughter, Amanda (Alex) Hall; his former wife Reda Gilbert; his grandchildren, Elsie, Amelia, Katherine; his mother, Lorene Boggs; his sisters, Charlene Routzohn, Jan Gilbert; and his girlfriend, Linda Bryson. Funeral Services are 4 pm Sunday,



September 26, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Cornelious Hancock officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home.



