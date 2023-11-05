GILBERT, Charles F



Charles F. "Chuck" Gilbert, 85, of Centerville, Ohio, died October 30, 2023. The retired U.S. Air Force major was a former resident of Fairborn, Ohio. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 6, at Mary, Help of Christians Church in Fairborn, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. The committal ceremony at Dayton National Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 7.



Chuck was born in Rosholt, Wisconsin, on September 13, 1938, to Charles A. and Loraine E. Gilbert. He graduated from Rosholt High School and from the University of WisconsinMadison with a bachelor of business degree in marketing. He later earned a master of business administration degree in management from the University of UtahEuropean Division.



In December 1959, Chuck joined the U.S. Air Force as a member of the second class (Class 60-B) of the then-new Officers Training School. He was commissioned a second lieutenant and completed the Basic Supply Officer course at Amarillo Air Force Base, Texas. His first duty assignment was at L.G. Hanscom Field, Massachusetts. Succeeding tours took him to Izmir Air Station and Cigli Air Base, Turkey; Vandenberg AFB, California; Johnston Atoll in the Pacific; Lindsey Air Station, Germany; Tan Son Nhut AB (AF Advisory Group), Republic of Vietnam; Nellis AFB, Nevada; U-Tapao Royal Thai Naval Air Station, Thailand; and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.



After 21 years of service, Chuck retired from active duty at Wright-Patterson AFB in August 1980. He then worked as a functional logistics analyst for many years and also served as business manager for Mary, Help of Christians Church. He retired again in February 2003.



Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law: Margaret E. Hastings, Pendleton, Indiana; Elizabeth M. and Brian Kohler, Columbus, Ohio; and Joanne M. and David Moore, Cincinnati, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Samantha K. Tilmans, and her husband, Alex Jung, Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56½ years, the former Annette J. Laska of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, whom he married in 1960; and an infant son, Charles J., in 1975. A brother and sister-in-law, Ralph C. and Carol L. Gilbert, Las Animas, Colorado, and seven nieces and a nephew and their families also survive.



As is often the case with military families, Ann has waited-and waited-many times over the years for Chuck to join her somewhere. She no longer has to wait for him. Chuck will be buried with Ann at the Dayton National Cemetery at the Dayton Veterans Administration Center. Now they are finally back together forever.



If desired, please consider donating to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.



