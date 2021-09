GIFREDA, Noëlle Walker



Age 80, of Dayton, formerly Columbus, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, September 25 at Sugar Creek Presbyterian, 4417 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH. A livestream of the service will be available at http://youtu.be/WOSxPJPiM2Q. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.