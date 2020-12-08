GIFFORD, Jerry Lee



Jerry Lee Gifford, age 87, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Legacy Village with his wife by his side. He was one of ten children born to Lavina M. (Edwards) and Benjamin C. Gifford.



Jerry graduated from Xenia High School, Class of 1951 before being drafted to serve in the US Army. While he was stationed at Schweinfurt, Germany, he met Walfriede Elisabeth Rott, whom he married May 12, 1956. He retired from Conrail Railroad, and had been the Vice General Chairman of the Railroad Union. He had been an active member of the St. Brigid Catholic Church, being part of the Wednesday Work Group and instrumental in the Spring Festival Committee, as well as serving as an usher.



In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his siblings: Benjamin Gifford, Robert Gifford, Margaret Gifford,



Doris Brown, Ruth Rives, Donald Gifford, his twin sister: Janice Muterspaw and Thomas Gifford.



He is survived by his loving wife, Walfriede Gifford; daughter and son-in-law: Elizabeth "Liz" and Bill Trubee of Xenia; grandsons: Luke (Gretchen) Trubee of Kettering and Nick (Lyndsey) Trubee of Lexington, Kentucky; great-grandchildren: Brody, Mia, Graham and Miles; and his brother: Richard "Spike" Gifford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his wife's family in Germany: Anni Rott; Albin (Loretta) Rott and Peter Rott.



Jerry's family would like to acknowledge the staff of Legacy for taking such good care of both Jerry and Walfriede and Hospice of Dayton for their care during his final days.



Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 the family has chosen to have private graveside services with military honors at the St. Brigid Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to



the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



(McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.)

