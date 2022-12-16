GIFFORD,



Allen Vanvuring



Allen Vanvuring Gifford, age 60 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 11, 1962, the son of Raymond Vanvuring and Helen D. (Wiley) Gifford. He was a 1980 graduate of Bethel High School in Tipp City. Allen recently rededicated his life to the Lord and was a member of The Pentecostals of Dayton. He loved giving to the Prison Ministry and Children's Ministry at the church and recently funded the church's annual Gingerbread Camp held on Saturday last. Allen worked for his family's business, Central Fire Protection Co. for many years, and currently served as the president. He was extremely intelligent and wrote many of the software programs that the company currently uses in its operations. He was also funny and made us laugh every time we were around him.



Allen never married and had no children of his own, but dearly loved his family. He is survived by his mother Helen Gifford; siblings Doug (Tricia) Gifford, Brenda (Ben) Rushing, Karen (Wylie) Rhinehart and Stephen (Crystal) Gifford; and many nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.



He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Gifford and his sister and best friend Karla Brown. Allen was a loving son, brother, friend and co-worker and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at The Pentecostals of Dayton, 168 Avondale Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45404. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at the church at 6:00 pm with Pastor Wylie Rhinehart officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 am at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com