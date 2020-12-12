GIEHL, Earla Mae



Barrington: Earla Mae Giehl, 90, passed away on 11/6/20, at home in Barrington, NH.



Mae was born on 8/4/1930, to Owen and Blanche Miller of West Alexandria, Ohio. She is survived by her brother, Owen "Buz" Miller, 99, of West Alexandria. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings who welcomed her into the heavenly fold.



Mae met the love of her life, Lawrence "Rance" Giehl and they wed in 1948. They built their home in Beavercreek, Ohio, as their family grew. They are survived by their children: Jan Giehl of Kettering, OH, Carol Lacy of Kettering, OH, Rance Giehl of Fresno, CA, Delbert Giehl of Huber Heights, OH, Jon Giehl of Fairborn, OH, and Melanie Giehl of Barrington, NH. Her family was her life. She went by "Granny," "Memaw," and "Mamaw." Her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greats adored her. Her home was



always seasonally decorated, something was always on the stove, and she welcomed all who arrived at her door. She shared her wit and wisdom freely. The hug in her smile, her generous nature, and her enveloping embrace left all



knowing they were genuinely loved.



Mae and Judy Benner opened Cake Craft in Beavercreek in 1972, where they shared their joy of all things cake decorating and candy making with many for over 20 years.



"Fat and sassy" was her reply to those inquiring how she was, which always elicited a smile and laugh. In 2000 Mae found renewed purpose after joining the Lofino Senior Center in Beavercreek, blossoming in the friendship and comradery she received while tirelessly volunteering for 20 years. She was the steward of the library she procured and grew with great pride. She oversaw the Sale Table, Puzzle Closet, and helped often in the kitchen serving others. These were among the many activities that she delighted in putting her touch on. Her stories of time spent there were told in bouts of laughter and joy. She loved you all.



Mae will be missed by many, both family and friends alike. Her altruistic lifestyle, sense of humor, and creativity touched us all. She was a noticer of life, a force to reckon with, a source of truthfulness and a confidant to all. No matter her role in someone's life, they received a blessing by knowing her. Her legacy will live on through her kind deeds and giving nature.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer, when we can safely honor her beautiful memory. We welcome all to join us at that time.



