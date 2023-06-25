GIBSON (Lethcoe), Sharon K.



GIBSON, Sharon K., 64, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 13, 1958 in Springfield the daughter of William "Bill" and Betty (Wilson) Lethcoe. Sharon worked as a home healthcare nurse for a number of years. She was a member of The Renegades Motorcycle Club. Survivors include her husband, Mike Gibson; two sons, Jeremy Paul and Kevin Paul; two stepsons, Michael Gibson and Shane Moore; grandchildren, Jeremy Michael II, Tyler, Alyson, Courtney, Madison and Miranda Paul, Caleb, Avery, Christopher and Lashella Paul, Christopher, Kaylee and Isaiah Gibson and Jayden Allen Moore; sister, Deanna (Joseph) Powers; brother, Bryan (Dr. Mary Rocha) Lethcoe; half-brother, William Lethcoe and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brothers, Robby and Bobby Lethcoe, twin siblings, John Lethcoe and Julie (Lethcoe) Miller. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com