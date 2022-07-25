journal-news logo
GIBSON, Saunders

GIBSON, Saunders T.

November 16, 1970 - May 25, 2022

Saunders passed away surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Dayton. Corporal Gibson served in the United States Marine Corps 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. He received commendations for his participation during Operation Desert Shield/Storm as a member of Surveillance and Target Acquisition (STA) Platoon in Headquarters and Service Company and later as a member of Weapons Platoon in Kilo Company during Operation United Shield in Somalia. Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering is assisting the family.

