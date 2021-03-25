GIBSON-QUINN, Darlene "Dolly"



63, of Urbana, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 3, 1958, the daughter of Matthew Gibson and



Rosa Lee (Jackson) Taylor. Dolly loved Facebook, reading her



bible scriptures, cooking, but especially spending time with family and friends. She is



survived by her mother;



husband of 42 years, Tony Quinn; children, Daniel A. Quinn and Tracy D. Quinn; step-sons, Daymon "Mick" Quinn,



Anthony Quinn, Jr., James "Clay" Quinn, and David Quinn; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Linda Gibson, Brenda Gibson and Trina Drake; in-laws, Andrea and Barry Quinn, Richard Quinn and Ronda and Darwin Mabra; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. Dolly's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with



Apostle Brondon T. Mathis presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Dolly was one of a kind and will be truly missed.




