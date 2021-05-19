journal-news logo
X

GIBSON, Phyllis

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GIBSON, Phyllis Marie

Phyllis M. Gibson passed away on May 14, 2021, at the Woodland Country Manor, Somerville, Ohio. Phyllis was born to Robert and Helen Bender on October 27, 1929, in Sidney, Ohio. She was one of three

siblings.

Phyllis graduated from Sidney High School in 1947. In the

early 1970s she used her radiology technician degree to

provide service to Miami University's Student Health Center, spending a good part of her time with Miami athletes with whom she and her late husband H. Wayne Gibson devoted many years. She met her husband of 69 years, Wayne Gibson in Sidney, Ohio, and they married on July 17, 1949. Wayne passed away on December 27, 2018.

Phyllis had a good heart, always had a smile on her face, had a contagious laugh and never met a stranger she didn't like. She loved her grandchildren, spending time with her family, traveling with friends to Put-In-Bay and the Kentucky Derby and entertaining at her home in Oxford. She was a trusted mother, loved grandmother and great-grandmother and

devoted wife. She will be remembered with love and greatly missed by her brother Samuel Bender and wife Sandy; three sons, Wayne Scott Gibson and wife Pamela of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Robert Todd Gibson and wife Cyndi of Milford, Ohio, Randall Evan Gibson and wife Jan of Brentwood, Tennessee.

She is also survived by one great-granddaughter Sophie Marie Gibson; five grandchildren, W. Scott Gibson, Jr. and wife

Elizabeth, Ryan Gibson, Caitlyn Gibson, Elizabeth Gibson, and Randall E. Gibson, Jr. She is preceded in death by sister Marilyn Bender and grandson Peyton Ryan Gibson.

The family wants to sincerely thank all of the many nurses, nurse assistants and doctors at Woodland Country Manor for the warmth, love and care Phyllis received while being a

member of their family for the past nearly eight years.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. until time of her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Parkinson's Association or a charity of their choice.

Condolences may be offered at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top