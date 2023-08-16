Gibson, Nanette T. "Nan"



Nanette "Nan" T. Gibson, age 66 of Covington, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Nan was born in Troy on February 8, 1957, to Donald Meyer and Patty Lou (Farmer) Meyer Altic; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1975; retired from Cox Media Group, Dayton with 28 years of service; attended Fields of Grace Church; she enjoyed knitting and crocheting; and was devoted to her son and her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Donald Meyer; husband, Charles "Chuck" E. Gibson Jr. in 2011; and step-brother, Brent Altic. Nan is survived by her mother and step-father, Patty Lou and Keith Altic of Covington; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew "Andy" and Stephanie Meyer of Covington; grandchildren, Micah Meyer, Alexis Meyer, Teylor Meyer, and Brennon Wells; sister and brother-in-law, Kelley and Randy Hesson of Troy; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jill Meyer of Piqua; best friend, Joy Eyler of Covington; step-daughter, Shannon and Jeff Marlin and their children, Trenton and Makeyla of Martins Ferry, OH; step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren; step-brother, Greg Altic of Troy; sister-in-law, Rhonda and Hobie Epperson of Covington; brother-in-law, Ray Gibson of Norfolk, VA; step-sister-in-law, Nancy Altic of Vero Beach, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside Service to be held at the convenience of the family. Celebration of Life 5-8 PM Friday at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway Street, Covington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or the Covington Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



