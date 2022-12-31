GIBSON, Glenda



Age 85, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her daughter's residence. Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Luke Ball officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

