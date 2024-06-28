Gibson, Edward Casey



Edward Casey Gibson, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the Veteran's Administration Center, on April 12, 2024; surrounded by his family. Ed was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 16, 1948, to Isaac and Ellen Casey Gibson. He grew up at the Ohio Soldiers' and Sailors' Orphans' Home, in Xenia, Ohio. After high school, he resided in Dayton, briefly, until joining the U. S. Army, where he served his country proudly. After his tour of duty, he settled in Cincinnati, where he met and married his wife, Alice. Ed worked as a commercial and residential painter, and as a contracted journeyman, in building and construction maintenance, from which he retired.



A skilled grill master, he enjoyed hosting gatherings with family and close friends. He also enjoyed woodwork, jazz, R&B music trivia and fishing.







Ed was preceded in death by his parents Isaac and Ellen Casey Gibson, his brothers Isaac, Jr. and Walter, and his step-mother Anna Guest Gibson. He leaves to cherish their memories of his loving, playful, giving-spirit, devoted wife Alice, stepchildren Evonne Brooks, Jay Warren, Robbie Warren, Marcus Warren and LaMont Watson; brothers Reco Gibson, Robert (Mary) Gibson, Willard Gibson, Daved (Carla) Brown; sisters Corine Martin, Betty Coleman, Bernadine Smith, NeAnni Ife, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.







A celebration of life with a gathering of family and friends will be held on July 4, 2024, at 11:00 a. m. at his family home.







"Eternal rest and peace we pray Almighty God, for our beloved Ed, and all who enter into your eternal kingdom."



