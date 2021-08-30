GIBSON, Catherine C.



Catherine C. Gibson, 96, of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Westover Assisted Living. Catherine was born on October 12, 1924, in Hamilton to Mary (Dooley) and John C. McIntire. She married James Gibson Jr. in Covington, KY, on May 8, 1943. He passed away on January 3, 1995. Catherine enjoyed cooking, traveling and going on cruises, and creating crafts. She was a life-long member of the Westwood Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. She retired from Gibson Movers after 60 years of service. She will be deeply missed by her beloved children Tonya (John) Saleeba of Lake Placid, FL, Elizabeth Gibson and Timothy (Lita) Gibson both of Hamilton; grandchildren Brett, Timmy, Jimmy, Jerry, Jon, Lisa, Derrick, and Brittany; 13 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Gibson Jr., brother Homer McIntire, and sister Thelma Gibson. A visitation will be held between 11 AM and 12 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021, with services to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health – Heart Institute at 7502 State Rd. Suite 2210 Cincinnati, OH 45230. Friends may leave condolences at



