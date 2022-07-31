GIBBS, Linda K.



74, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born to Albert and Vergie Gibbs on Oct. 17, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. Linda graduated from Northridge High School in 1965. She enjoyed socializing with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Randall and Mark Gibbs; sister, Debbie Worthington. Survived by her sisters, Sue Robinson and Jackie Hale, and numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH. Pastor Tim Hamilton, officiating. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 12-noon, Tuesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.


