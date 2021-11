Bradley M. Gibbs



11/27/1987 - 5/16/2014



Happy Birthday, Brad!



Merry Christmas!



Our hearts are heavy once again Brad, since we won't be able to see your smiling face on your birthday and



Christmas! We love you and miss you so very much!



Mom (Trish), Kelli, Amiyah, Cam, Papaw, Mamaw,



Rick, Monica, Kyle, Ben



& all your friends