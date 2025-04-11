Gheen, Kathryn I. "Kathy"



Kathryn I. "Kathy" Gheen, 75, of Springfield, beloved wife, mother, nana and friend, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday morning, April 8, 2025. Her life was a testament to kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her family. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on July 25, 1949, the daughter of the late Henry S. and Kathryn M. (Weston) Clay. Kathy graduated from Springfield South High School in 1967 and had a successful 25-year career at National City Bank and then retired from the Assurant Group in 2013.



Kathy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Dale M. Gheen; her daughters, Katy (Kent Hirtzinger) Trick, Kari (Vince) Clements, who will forever cherish her warmth, wisdom, and generous spirit; four grandchildren she adored, Noah Trick, Oliver Trick, Norah Clements and Everly Clements; her brother-in-law, David (Tiana) Gheen; nephew, Daniel Gheen; and niece, Sarah (Jaysen) Rump. Nothing brought Kathy more joy than spending time with her family, watching them grow, and celebrating every milestone with pride and affection. Kathy is preceded in her death by her parents, Henry and Kathryn Clay; aunt, Irene Burr; mother-in-law, Ruth Gheen; sister-in-law, Cathy Gheen; and brother-in-law, Richard Gheen.



Kathy had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome, cared for, and needed. Whether it was her big hugs, thoughtful advice, kind laugh, or just her warm presence, she left her mark on everyone who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and resilience, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends who will foster her spirit forever.



A gathering of friends and family will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503, Monday, April 14 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Kathy's funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services to follow at New Carlisle Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association on Kathy's behalf, to help others suffering from this terrible disease or other forms of dementia.



