GEYER, Mary

GEYER (Ebel),



Mary Louise "Mary Lou"



Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Ebel Geyer of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 1, 1936, the daughter of Mary Rommel and Elmer "Bud" Ebel. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School and graduated from Notre Dame High School. On July 26, 1958, Mary Lou married her husband, John "Jack" Geyer. She was a member of Queen of Peace Church, where she served as the choir director and organist for many years. She will be missed by her husband, John "Jack", of 62 years; her sons, Thomas "Tom" (Therese Rose), Michael "Mike" (Susan Velazco), James "Jim" (Peggy Rotterman), Joseph "Joe", Stephen "Steve/Pete"; her daughter, Regina "Gina" (Rodney Wallace); her 11 grandchildren, Amanda "Mandy" (Eric Salone), Andrew, Kathleen



"Kate" (Jason Ulbrich), John Thomas, Anthony James "A.J.", Catherine "Catty", Justin, Brandon, Davis, Jacob "Jake", and Benjamin "Ben" Briede; her sisters-in-law, Miriam "Sis" Ebel, Rosemary Rickling; brother-in-law, James "Jim" Geyer; extended family, Joan Morningstar (Frank Foley); close friends,



Alberta Wirsch; her long time prayer partner, Pat Buckley, and Don Beer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially the Queen of Peace Choir and Lighthouse Community. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; brother, Bill; cousin and close friend Anna Mae "Annie" Beer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Badin High School. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com