GETZ, Jennifer Helen



Age 56, of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1965, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Deborah (Ross) and Bob Wolterman. She



married Steve Getz and they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in November.



Jenny and Steve have four boys, Nick, Brad, Chris, and Alex. Jenny loved being a



mother and one of her great passions in life was to have children. She is also survived by her father and step mother, Bob and Jenny Wolterman; three siblings Christine (Adam) Schnur, Steve (Tracey) Wolterman, and Bob (Kendra) Wolterman; and several nieces and nephews. Jenny was proud of her academic pursuits, graduating from Badin High School and going on to complete two



Master's Degrees from Miami University and from the University of Cincinnati. Jenny was a stay at home Mom for many years and then started a 15 year career as a Speech Therapist. She was a parishioner at St. Max church where she was also a member of the choir. She loved music, played the piano and loved to sing, especially with her son Alex. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends and enjoyed her book club,



mom's club and going to local concerts. Jenny and Steve



enjoyed camping, hiking and boating together and as a family with the boys. Jenny will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation 5:30-8:00 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Road, Liberty Township. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or Hospice of Blue Ash.

