GERLAUGH, Joanne A.



Joanne A. Gerlaugh, age 89, of Sugarcreek Township, died peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her home. She was



preceded in death by her loving and caring husband, Edward C. Gerlaugh, of 60 years and parents: Frederick and Kathryn Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by a son, Scott Gerlaugh, in 1969. She is survived by her sister Shirley (Bob) Smith and her brother Jim (Dianne) Armstrong. She is also



survived by several nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and many beloved friends. She was an avid animal lover especially for the farm animals and



beloved house pets. She loved music, playing the organ for over 50 years, and cooking for her family. Friends may call at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 9:30 am - 11 am. Funeral service will follow at 11 am with Rev. Debra Holder officiating. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. A special thank you to Joanne's hospice team, Julie and Nate, who provided much comfort in the difficult days as Joanne made her journey eternally home.



