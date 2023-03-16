Gerhardt, Thomas w.



Thomas W Gerhardt, 86 of Centerville passed away March 11, 2023 with his loving devoted friend Mary Lou Hoza at his side. He was born December 17, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Carl & Hazel Gerhardt. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1955. He retired from GM/Delco as a toolmaker after many years of employment.



Tom was a man of so many interests. He had a tremendous love of aviation, had a private pilots license, and owned several planes. He enjoyed many Fly-In events such as the EAA Convention in Oshkosh Wi. He was also an avid tennis player and he & Mary Lou participated in many tennis social events over the years. As a long time member of the Dayton Ski Club he enjoyed numerous ski trips with the club. Motorcycles and Corvettes were also his passion.



Tom is survived by his special forever friend Mary Lou Hoza in Dayton & his daughter Robin (Kevin) Mitchell & her family in Texas. Tom is also survived by Mary Lou's siblings Nancy, Joanne(Ed) & family and



Joseph. Tom enjoyed spending holidays and special events with Mary Lou's family and easily became a welcome member.



In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by a brother Carl and a sister Ellen.



Tom was such a gentle soul who never complained and was always eager to help. He will forever be in my heart and I will cherish all the wonderful memories over the years. Until we meet again. Miss you and Love you. Mary Lou.



Services at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering Oh 45440



Viewing Sunday March 19, 2023 from 2-5 PM followed by a prayer service. Burial will be in Pa.

