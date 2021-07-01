journal-news logo
X

GERHARD, Mark

ajc.com

Obituaries

GERHARD, Mark William

Of Oakwood, Ohio, 66, died June 26, 2021, of a brain tumor first diagnosed in May, 2021. A dedicated coach, devoted son, and beloved guiding force to seven younger brothers and

sisters, 13 nieces and nephews, and countless athletes in wrestling, swimming, track, and cross country, Mark Gerhard is remembered as a man of focus, generosity, humility, and

humor. Family will greet

visitors Thursday, 8 July 2021, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial takes place on Friday, 9 July 2021, 10:30 am, at Queen of Apostles at Bergamo Center for Lifelong Learning, 4435 E. Patterson Rd, Beavercreek; burial follows at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at routsong.com. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Patriot Wrestling Club, the Miami Valley Kids Wrestling Association, or the Prodigy Wrestling Academy in Mark Gerhard's name. For more information and ways to

donate, please visit their websites.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top