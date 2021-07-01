GERHARD, Mark William
Of Oakwood, Ohio, 66, died June 26, 2021, of a brain tumor first diagnosed in May, 2021. A dedicated coach, devoted son, and beloved guiding force to seven younger brothers and
sisters, 13 nieces and nephews, and countless athletes in wrestling, swimming, track, and cross country, Mark Gerhard is remembered as a man of focus, generosity, humility, and
humor. Family will greet
visitors Thursday, 8 July 2021, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial takes place on Friday, 9 July 2021, 10:30 am, at Queen of Apostles at Bergamo Center for Lifelong Learning, 4435 E. Patterson Rd, Beavercreek; burial follows at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at routsong.com. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Patriot Wrestling Club, the Miami Valley Kids Wrestling Association, or the Prodigy Wrestling Academy in Mark Gerhard's name. For more information and ways to
donate, please visit their websites.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral