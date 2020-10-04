GERBER, Fearn Winkle Mrs. Fearn Winkle Gerber, 107, peacefully passed away Sept. 30, 2020, on the family farm near Jacksonburg, Ohio, where she has resided for more than 68 years. Born the daughter of the late H Lee and Kitty Winkle on November 12, 1912, in Mowrystown, Ohio, she was raised on the family farm. There she learned a strong work ethic that would serve her well as she went on to live a long and full life. Fearn was a 1930 graduate of Mowrystown High School, and in 1932 she completed her degree in Elementary Education from Miami University. According to her, college was a "wonderful experience for a little farm girl", and there she would meet her future husband, Fred Gerber. She went on to teach at Maple Park Elementary School in Middletown, Ohio, for several years. Fearn is survived by her daughter, Patricia Simmons of Potomac, Maryland, son, Ken (Caroline) Gerber of Sabina, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Cleo Gerber, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband of 55 years, Fred Gerber; son, Jerry Gerber; 2 sisters, Mabel (Howard) Euverard and Olive (Butch) Kier; 2 brothers, LaVerne (Jean) Winkle and Wayne (Edna) Winkle. Throughout her life Fearn was very involved in the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown, teaching Sunday School, playing piano for various groups, and being a church officer. She was the church's first woman elder, past president of the women's group, and the first woman moderator of the Miami Presbytery. She enjoyed the church services, weekly Bible study, singing in the choir, and playing in the bell choir. Fearn committed many years to volunteering at the Garden Manor Retirement Village, hosting music programs, teaching current events, and crafts with the residents. She was also an organizer and leader of the Middletown Senior Citizens Golden Notes Band. When she wasn't working at the church or volunteering, Fearn enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, reading, music, and telling stories to all generations of her family. She prided herself in living independently, cooking, and daily chores even at 107. "It has been a busy, good 107 years. God has been good to me," Fearn recently said. Her family will greatly miss all of her stories and songs but know that she is at peace and enjoying a reunion with those who have gone before. Visitation will be from 11 am -12 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. The funeral service will follow at Butler County Memorial Park at 12:30 pm. Everyone is invited to Rita & Andy Beiser's for a celebration of Fearn's life from 1-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Fearn's memory to Hospice Care of Middletown. Please visit breitenbach.anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

