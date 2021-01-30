GENTNER,



Emerson Wayne



Emerson Wayne Gentner, of Xenia, Ohio, went home to Heaven in the early hours of January 27, 2021. He was



survived by his loving wife:



Patricia, loving four legged daughter: Sassy and daughters: Dixie (Bill) DeBorde and Robbin Matheny; grandchildren: Quentin (Cassie) Vanbibber, Adam (Jenni) Vanbibber, Heather (James) Langan, MJ (Lindsay) Hoefler,



Michael (Ashlee) DeBorde, Amanda (Jeff) Kitchen, Cody



(Emily) Brannum; and 13 great-grandchildren: Austin, Abbi, Hailey, Ashton, Alaina, Raegan, Logan, Mia, Mason, Lincoln, Penelope, Emersyn and Luke; and his brother: Bruz (Betty) Gentner. He was welcomed home by his parents, George and Beulah Gentner, brother: Johnny Gentner and daughter:



Debbie Sue. Emerson was loved by all who knew him. Anyone that met him, was an instant friend. Emerson walked by faith and lived his life as a God-fearing man, instilling faith, and the word in all who were around him. He never missed an



opportunity to pray for his family, friends, and his country. He was a hardworking man owning Gentner Concrete for 43 years and worked for the Xenia School and Nazarene



Christian School system as a custodian after his retirement from Concrete. He was the nicest man you could meet but quick with the sarcasm and witty come backs. He was always calling someone a briar, a Bruce or giving them a "Geemanights." If you got one of those you definitely had a friend of Emerson. There will be a private viewing for family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Emerson's name to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Lighthouse Baptist Church building fund, Greater Dayton Hospice or Eric Woodworth Missionary. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia, OH).

