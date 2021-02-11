GENTIS, Harley

X

GENTIS, Jr., Harley A.

Age 78, of Brookville, passed away at the Upper Valley

Medical Center Hospice unit in Troy on Saturday, February 6, 2021, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by a brother, Norm Gentis and by a niece, Christina Carpenter. He was a 1960 graduate of Brookville High School. Upon graduation he attended

Dayton Barber College. Harley was a barber and the owner of the Brookville Barber Shop on Market St. where he worked and served the community for 51 years. In 2007 he was named the Business Person of the Year by the Brookville Chamber of Commerce. Harley is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley; son, Todd (Patty) Gentis; granddaughters, Madison Silveira and Kylie Gentis; nieces, Melissa

Casarez and Michelle Hudson and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the National Health Crisis, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

