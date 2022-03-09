GENTILE John P.



Age 74, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2022, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born on October 13, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of James J. and



Dorothy Lee (Cain) Gentile Sr. He was educated in St. Ann School, Hamilton Catholic High School and graduated from Garfield High School in 1966. John served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War, having received a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Medal and the Purple Heart Medal. He was employed at Champion Papers for 35 years retiring in 2002. He married Cyndi Dexter and she preceded him in death on March 19, 2019. He is survived by hiss children, Christina (Gary) Jenkins, Brian Gentile, Angelia (Greg) Maham, Tim (Michelle) Gentile and Anna (Dave) Needham; 12 grandchildren, especially 2 grandsons, Jarod and Jacob; 3 great-grandchildren; his mother, Dorothy Gentile; brothers, Jim (Jan) Gentile and Kevin (Carol) Gentile; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; father; and brother, Mike Gentile in 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Burial with full Military Honors will be at Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Albert D. Hinkel,



