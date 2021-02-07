GENGLER, Robert L.



82 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital from COVID-19 complications



under hospice care. Robert was born July 4, 1938, in Miamisburg. He was employed for 42 years at Dayton Plastics. Preceding him in death were his parents, Eva and Daniel Gengler; son, Monty Flaugher II; and his beloved dog, Buttercup. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane; 3 daughters, Lorie Ferrar (Allen), Cindy



Robinson and Leigh Ann Komlosi (Mark); 7 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. There are no scheduled services at this time. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



