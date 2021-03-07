GELVIN, Roger Lane



May 25, 1946 - Feb.15, 2021



Roger Lane Gelvin, aged 74, of Bellbrook, Ohio, went to be with his Savior on February 15, 2021.



Roger was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 25, 1946, to Troy D. Gelvin and Rose



Edna (Uhls). He graduated from Stivers High School in 1964. He was of the opinion that his lifelong love of racing and working with cars may have had something to do with the fact that the hospital he was born in overlooked the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Roger was married to Veronica (Ferrante) on November 3, 1989. They were married for 31 years. He was self-employed at Dayton Autobody and then Maranatha Autobody for most of his career. He was a self-made man in the traditional sense and was very successful in whatever endeavor he undertook. He loved serving his friends and family through his work by providing for others in their time of need. He was well known for his hard work and generosity.



Roger is survived by his wife Veronica (Ferrante); children Dr. Chris Gelvin of Sarasota, Florida, Jennifer (Bruce) Gelvin-Fitzhugh of Franklin, Tennessee, Jeffrey Gelvin of Clifton, Tennessee, Monica (Brian) Hartz of Franklin, Ohio, Richard



(Karen) Fulton of Kettering, Ohio, Rachel (Michael) Yockey of Dayton, Ohio; and his sister Sheila (Billy) Blankenship of Dayton, Ohio. He also is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Roger is preceded in death by his father Troy D. Gelvin, mother Rose E. (Uhls) Gelvin-Rose, step-father Everett H. Rose; daughter Debbie Brassfield; brothers Randy Gelvin, Ritchie Gelvin, Reggie Gelvin, Jack Rose, Ronnie Rose, Robin Lautenburg, Toney Rose, Herschel Rose, Phillip Rose, Rocky Rose; and sisters Tudy White-Sproat and Brenda Rose Hawley.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Dayton. The family of Roger Lane Gelvin wishes to thank Hawthorn Glen in Monroe, Ohio, for their excellent care, love and concern for him during these last 8 months. We would also like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their diligence and care, not only for Roger, but for his wife Veronica during this last year of his life.



A memorial service will be held at Clearcreek Chapel in Springboro, Ohio, on June 19th, at 12pm for Roger Gelvin and his brother Rocky Rose.

