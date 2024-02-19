Geist, Robert M.



Robert M. Geist II, 66, passed away on February 13, 2024, of renal cell cancer at UC Hospital. Rob was born on December 24, 1957, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base to Rita McMenamy Geist and Robert M. Geist Sr, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Robert Geist (Amy Contella-Willoughby and children), his daughter Collette Atha (Todd), his grandchildren Kemper and Kendall Atha, his sister Bobbie Logan (Scott, children, and grandchildren), and his best friend of 16 years Christy Meyer. He was a 1976 graduate of Miamisburg High School, where he excelled as an athlete and then moved on to play semi-professional football. He had a passion for aviation and assembled CFM engines for work and later became a union steward at GE. He was a Friend of Bill W. and helped many others along the way. He was a man of faith and had a special love for dogs. A private family service will be held, and memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA Cincinnati on his behalf.



