GEIST, Brenda J.



Age 58, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Monday morning, February 6, 2023. Brenda was born in Davenport, Iowa, on September 22, 1964, the daughter of James and Peggy (Spillers) Marshall. She is survived by her mother of South Charleston; husband, William C. Geist of Coal Valley, Illinois; daughter, Jaime Geist of Springfield; and sister, Tami Marshall of South Charleston. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



