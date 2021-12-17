GEISLER, Helen Lewis



Helen Lewis Geisler, age 91, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Helen was born August 6, 1930, in Owsley Fork, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Oscar and Dollie (Lamb) Cates. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Geisler in 1983, a granddaughter, Tammy L. Fields, a son-in-law, Howard Jones and three brothers, Arnold, Noel and George Cates.



Helen is survived by her three daughters, Stella Jean (Roger) Fields, Janet Sue Jones and Carol Lynn Rhodus; two grandchildren, Russell Wayne Jones and Cheryl Lynn Pulliam; two great-grandchildren, Myles Pulliam and Alli Jones; and a great-great-grandson, Jaxon Jones.



She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin.



Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Pastor Clyde McCammack officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Geisler family.



