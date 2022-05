GEIS, Ann



Age 91, of Centerville, OH, passed away May 12, 2022. Services will be in care



of Routsong Funeral Home,



Kettering (2100 E Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429). Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17 at 5pm until 7pm, with a funeral service at Incarnation Church in Centerville, May 18 at 10:30am. For full obituary, please visit



www.routsong.com





Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at