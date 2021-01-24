X

GEIGER, Virginia

GEIGER, Virginia Helen "Rettich"

Virginia left this earth peacefully on January 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Joseph Geiger in 1968. Virginia remained a widow for the next 52 years surrounded by her 6 devoted

children, extended family and friends. Virginia was born October 3, 1919, passing away, having reached 101 years young. Having lived such a long life, she unfortunately suffered the loss of her beloved mother and father, brothers and sister, aunts and uncles, cousins and most devastating, her own beloved son Donald C. Geiger. Her remaining 5 children and

devoted daughters and sons-in-law, never let her feel alone. The most common remark of those who knew her is that she always had a smile. We will cherish the hundreds of memories she left us of celebrations at her home, which was always open to family and friends. Her remaining children: Linda (Stuart) Pearson, Suzanne Noreikas, Thomas (Kathy) Geiger, Ginnie (Brad) Boord, Jan Behrens, daughter-in-law Janet

Geiger, along with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will gather for a private celebration of her life at a time in the future. On-line condolences may be made at


