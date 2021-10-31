GEIGER, Dick I.



93, of Dayton, left life on Earth as we know it on October 28, 2021, to continue an eternal life with Jesus. He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Marla Geiger of Oakwood; brother, Carl (Wilma); sister-in-law, Winnie, of California; Paul E. Orebaugh, Sr. of Centerville, father of Roberta's children; two infant step-sons; and step-son Paul E. Orebaugh, Jr. of Tennessee; Dr. James Elam; and Judy Smith of Dayton.



He is survived by his wife, Roberta; nephews and niece Thom, John, and Pat of California, along with their families; cousin Marla Davis of Texas; step-daughter-in-law Connie (Jimmy) Green of Tennessee; Robert Pinkerton of Pennsylvania, with his deceased wife, Aleen, deceased son, Bob Alan, and surviving daughter, Gail (Dan) Grimm of Texas; step-daughter Gwen (Jeff) Soter of Moraine with their children Ashley (Nick) Penney of Xenia, Alyse (T.J.) Bennett, and their children Lee, Joshua, Corbin, Mable Elizabeth of St. Paris, and Robert Soter of Moraine; step-daughter Susanne Morgan of Kettering and her son, Zachery of California; brother-in-law James Hamblet of Union, OH, his deceased wife, Karen, his daughter Jamie (Trevor) Bosmons and their daughters Eisley and Sadie of Florida; stepsons Lance Perkins of Dayton and Mike Perkins of Springboro, with their families; sister-in-law Patricia (Chuck) Dorney of Enon with their children, Kyra, Eric (Whitney) and their three children, and Kevin of Brussels, Belgium.



Dick graduated from Fairmont West High School. He played trumpet in the marching band and enjoyed sports. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, he was employed by Buckeye Iron & Brass, Hobart Corporation, and managed rental properties.



His first love was of family and friends. The babies scared him (too tiny). But as they grew he had much joy and playtime, and he interacted with their sports, other activities, and their pets. Dick's fondest hobby was making miniature furniture, houses, and outdoor items – he even made a two-story dollhouse for Ashley, complete with all the furniture. In later years, he worked all types of jigsaw puzzles, giving him much pleasure.



Dick was a happy, jolly man, knew how to make a lot of jokes, and kept a thumbs-up attitude through many trials and tribulations. He was a member of Corinth Presbyterian Church.



A walk through visitation will be held Monday, November 1, from 11:30 am - 12 pm at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. A graveside service will follow the same day at 1 pm in Hillgrove Cemetery, 1002 E. Central Ave, Miamisburg, OH, 45342. Pastor Kyle Gulley will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital or SISCA.

