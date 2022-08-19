GEIGER, Carol S.



Carole S. Geiger is now a citizen of heaven. She will be forever remembered as the loving wife of 57 years to Guy Geiger, the best mother in the world to their daughter, Tammy Bertram, amazing mother-in-law to Keith Bertram, and the best nana to grandsons Zakary (wife Brittany and great-grandson Grayson), Nicholas (girl friend Caroline Schultz); and her sister, Mary Sebastiani. We met at American Airlines Reservation office in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1964 and married in 1965. Carole was an agent on the Executive Accounts, and I was working part time while getting my Masters of Secondary Education degree. During our married life, Carole served as business manager at Incarnation Church in Centerville and co-managed the CCD program, worked at Talbots in Oakwood, and volunteered at the Little Exchange in Oakwood. Carole was admitted to the memory care unit at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in December, 2021, and then recently moved to Hospice of Southern Kentucky where she also received excellent and loving care.

