GEHRON, Jason Stanley

Age 54 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He attended Northmont High School and was the Maintenance Manager for TLC Property Holdings. Jason was a member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed attending the Renaissance Festival, visiting Disney World, reading and playing games, but most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Heather (Corbin) Gehron, children: Rebecca and Tony Shreck, Rodney Gehron, Sydney Gehron, grandchildren: Hazel and Alex,

mother: Rita (Burgess) Sebring, siblings: John Arthur Sebring, Richard Gehron, Nancy Sebring, mother-in-law: Mary E. Corbin, father-in-law: Bill (Terri) Hudson, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was welcomed into heaven by his father: John Sebring, brothers, sisters and beloved pets. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H or The Community Table. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

