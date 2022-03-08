GECOWETS, Jeffrey Lucas
53 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, due to heart failure.
Visitation 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana; where Masonic honors will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, in the funeral home.
Entombment in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
https://www.vernonfh.com/