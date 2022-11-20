GEARHART, Connie K.



CONNIE K. GEARHART, age 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, in the Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born on October 29, 1941, in Springfield, daughter of the late Cline and Ruth (Harris) Huffman. Connie retired from the F.F. Mueller Center after 30 years of service. She was very dedicated to the individuals she served. Connie loved shopping and finding a good deal. She enjoyed family events and spending summers at Indian Lake. Survivors include her sister, Carolyn Brugler (Don Parks); two children, Gregory (Janie) Gearhart and Cathy (Scott) Belford; thirteen grandchildren, Jasmine (Rusty) Fullon, Jason Gearhart, Jonelle Gearhart, Malia-Kai (Mike) Lavelle, Brian (Randilyn) Belford, Kelly (Estella) Belford, Jessica (Amiee) Sizemore, Jeffrey (Lindsey) Belford, Hayley (Amos) Rose, Madalyn Rowland, Natalie Belford, Justin Armstrong and Jeremy Risner; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald Gearhart in 2013; daughter, Sharon Risner; grandson, Jamie Gearhart and three sisters, Dorothy Bowman, Donna Lyons and Anna Waugh. Connie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Central Ohio at Ohio State University Medical Center for the loving, compassionate care they provided in her final days. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 11am to Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Connie's life will begin at noon. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Memorial gifts may be made in Connie's name to TAC Industries. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



