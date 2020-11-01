GAYDOS, Sharon

GAYDOS (Reinhart), Sharon Gail



Age 69, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 29, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Carl and Beatrice (Stout) Reinhart. Sharon is a 1969 graduate of Fairmont High School. She worked at the Wright State School of Medicine as an administrative assistant while she earned both a Bachelor of Arts and Master Degrees in English Literature. After graduating she worked at various firms in New York City. Once she returned to Dayton, she taught part time at Sinclair Community College and then completed her working career with the PNC Mortgage Company. Sharon was an avid reader, she loved the mystery genre the most. She enjoyed knitting and sharing those creations each year with the children at the homeless shelter. She is survived by her husband, Robert; a brother, Roger Reinhart; sister, Christine Barron Reinhart; and a host of nieces and nephews. Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

