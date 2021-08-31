GAY, Dessie C.



Dessie C. Gay, age 82 of Hamilton, joined many of her family and friends in Heaven on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Dessie was born in Booneville, Kentucky, on April 15, 1939, to Jim and Ruby Callahan. She was married for over 61 years to her husband, Bob Gay. Together Dessie and Bob have two children, Jim (Cathy) Gay and Beverly (James) Thompson; four grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Tatum and Hunter. Dessie was a Christian Preschool Teacher and Director for many years at Fairfield Baptist Church. She was a member at Hamilton



Christian Center. Dessie is also survived by her brother, Dale (Virginia) Callahan and her sister, Judy (Harold) Terry, both of Booneville, KY. Dessie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dixie (Don) Gilpin. Dessie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to her family. Dessie was known for her good cooking. She leaves many friends and relatives, including special friends, Mae Miller Langdon, Wilma and Lesley Gay and Lisa Gilpin Agricola. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her grandchildren, but we will see her again in Heaven. Visitation will be held at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral Service to start at 1:00 pm with Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan and Pastor Curtis Moak co-officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

