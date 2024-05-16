Gauthier, Dolores

Gauthier (Snyder), Dolores S. "Toni"



Dolores "Toni" S. Gauthier, 83, of Dayton, OH formerly of Russells Point, OH passed away early Wednesday morning, May 15, 2024, at her home in Dayton.



Dolores was born on July 30, 1940, in Dayton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian Hild Snyder. She married Thomas Gauthier on September 30, 1961, in Dayton and he preceded her in death on September 11, 2009. Toni is also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Snyder.



Toni is survived by her children, Jeff Gauthier of Dayton, and Tonya Hatton of Russells Point, her grandson, Steven Hatton of Russells Point, a sister-in-law, Ruby Snyder of Melbourne, FL, and nephews, Micheal Snyder of Palm Bay, FL and Terry Snyder of Melbourne.



Toni was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton. She was a talented homemaker who enjoyed doll making, baking and decorating cakes, sewing, boating and watching classic movies. Toni was a member of Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point and Guild of Ohio Doll Makers. She was an active volunteer with ILCC Good Samaritan Club and longtime active member of Al-Anon. Toni's greatest love was for her family and spending time with her grandson, Steven.



Pastors Karen Blackburn and Jim Ellington will begin funeral services at 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 18, 2024, with visitation from 2-4 pm at Indian Lake Community Church, 121 N. Orchard Island Rd, Russells Point.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Toni's memory to Indian Lake Community Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



