Gault, Donald Lewis



Donald Lewis Gault, passed away January 17th, 2024. He was born February 8th, 1943, to Charles and Viola (Coning) Gault. Don worked at Magnode Corporation in Trenton, OH, until his retirement. He was one of the founders of the Wayne Township Life Squad in Jacksonburg, OH. He served his community as a volunteer EMT, fireman, and Fire Department Chief. Don is survived by his daughters; Amy (Jeff) Mainous and Angela (Peter) Gaston; grandchildren, Taylor & Lynley Mainous, and Isaiah & Samantha Gaston, siblings; Larry (Carolyn) Gault, Gary (Mary Ann) Gault, Diana (Wes) Vance, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents and his son, Kevin Charles Gault. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 N. Miami St. Trenton, OH, 45067. The visitation will start at 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jon Young will be the officiant. Memorial contributions may be made out to Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene.



