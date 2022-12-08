GAUL, Mark Stephan



Age 64, of Centerville, passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born in Ashtabula, OH, on Sunday, May 18, 1958, to William J. & Margaret J. (neé Gandee) Gaul. In 1978, Mark joined the Washington Township FD as a volunteer firefighter and proudly retired nearly 40 years later as a Captain! Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years Sharon, sons Joshua (Amy), and Travis (Heather) as well as many other family & dear friends. Visitation will be 4-8pm, Thursday, December 8th, at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. Funeral Mass will be 11am, Friday, December 9th at Church of the Incarnation with burial to follow at Centerville Cemetery. Service entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.



www.DaytonFunerals.com