journal-news logo
X

GAU, Carol

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GAU, Carol A.

Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her residence. Carol is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lewis; son, Curtis Gau; grandchildren, Brooke Belcher, Amberlyn Lewis, Brittney Rinehart, Michael Hartman, Lauren Gau, Mariah and Nicole Shehan; great-grandchildren, Jeffery, Anthony and Aiden; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service, 1:30 PM Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30 PM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716 in Carol's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ORNDORF, Ralph
2
HANDWERKER, John
3
EPARD, Paula
4
COLDLY, Lucretia
5
CRAWFORD, Eria
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top