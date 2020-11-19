GATES, THEODORE

GATES, Jr., Theodore
Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord November 14, 2020. Walk through visitation 10-10:45 A.M., Friday, November 20, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family thanks the many that have offered condolences and words of comfort, your kindness is appreciated.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral