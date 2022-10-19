GATES, Doris

GATES (Ann Milliner),



Doris Ann



Age 64, passed peacefully at her residence Thursday October 13, 2022. Ms. Ann was a devoted employee working for UD, Delphos Carryout, Walmart, Green-tokai and Church's. A passionate Cook for over 20 years and a line Assembler, just months away from her 15th year pin. Graduate of Colonel White High School. Preceded in death by her Mother Clara B. Milliner and Father William A. Milliner, Sister Sandra Laney. Survived by Husband William Gates; Daughter Chenelle (Kodiaz) Williams; Son Melvin (Brandi) Milliner, God-Son Jerome M., Brothers Willam Milliner, Calvin Kelly; Sisters Kimberly Milliner, Marsha Mackey; Grandchildren: Krystoffer, Mikeela, Roman, Christain, Miles, Malcolm, Chayce / Jayden, I'Bria, Brianah, Ka'Miah, Khamani, Kiajanae, Kihanna, Kaliyah, Toby / Alexis; 6 Great-Grands; other relatives and family. Special thanks to Tyrone Bailey (her God-Brother). Visitation 10-11AM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., funeral follows at 11AM. HHRoberts.com.

