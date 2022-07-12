Gary, BROWN Wayne

BROWN, Gary Wayne



Age 70, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born October 4, 1951, in Hamilton to the late Henry and June (nee Grady) Brown. On September 8, 2001, he married Kathryn E. Estridge. Gary is survived by his wife Kathy; children Jeremy (Summer) Brown, Josh (Adrienne) Brown, Travis (Sarah) Turner, Gina (Chad) Cooper; nine grandchildren Luke Turner, Olivia Turner, Madelyn Brown, Cohen Brown, Wesley Cooper, Andi Cooper, Kaleigh Brown, Makenzie Brown, Zoe Brown; two brothers Phil (Brenda) Brown, Larry (Amy) Brown; and was also survived by many other family and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Henry and June Brown. Visitation Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Mark Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

