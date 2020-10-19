X

GARVER, TERRY

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GARVER, Terry R. Terry R. Garver, age 73, of Dayton, Oh, passed away Jan. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his son Jason, parents Chester and Geneva, brothers Jerry, Richard and Ted, great-niece Ashley Carter and nephew Tim. He is survived by his sister Bonnie and brother Tom and numerous nieces and nephews. Terry proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and in the Vietnam War. Terry retired from General Motors and spent the last years of his life helping school children in Dayton's East End buy school supplies and clothes.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.