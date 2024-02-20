Gartrell, George Richard



Age 82, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 19, 2024. George is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, MaryAnn; parents, Wilbur and Lois Gartrell; aunt and uncle, Albert and Becky Gartrell. George worked over 30 years as Deputy Manager for the Department of Energy at the Mound Laboratories\EG&G. He was an avid collector of guns, John Deere tractors, and loved to farm. George was also an Ohio State fanatic. He is survived by his children, Georgeana (Doug Hanson) Gartrell, Michael (Kristin) Gartrell, Shannon Hale Gartrell; special granddaughter, Helen "Ellie" Gartrell; grandson, David Gartrell; cousin, Barb (Don) Williams and their children, Dawnett Lawther, Abby Williams, and Carrie Hutson. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.  8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 23 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to either Hospice of Dayton, American Cancer Society or any local Animal Shelter.



